Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings. Minerva Neurosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.77) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have recently commented on NERV. BidaskClub lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 35.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 40,346 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 266,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 302.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,577 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter valued at about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.46. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.95.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

