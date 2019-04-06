MindCoin (MND) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One MindCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MindCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. MindCoin has a total market cap of $44,691.00 and $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MindCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000137 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000084 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MindCoin

MindCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz . MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto

MindCoin Coin Trading

MindCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MindCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MindCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MindCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MindCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MindCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.