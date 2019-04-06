Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 292,699 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Orbotech worth $14,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORBK. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth $94,615,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth $92,915,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Orbotech by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 804,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,482,000 after buying an additional 465,374 shares in the last quarter. Numen Capital LLP acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth $14,596,000. Finally, Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 4th quarter worth $12,507,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBK stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. Orbotech Ltd has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $66.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORBK shares. BidaskClub raised Orbotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th.

Orbotech Company Profile

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

