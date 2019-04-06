Millennium Management LLC Has $13.14 Million Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $13,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,136,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 20,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $114.42 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.30. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity.

