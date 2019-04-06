Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,486 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.47% of Allegheny Technologies worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,346,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,290,000 after acquiring an additional 187,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,346,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,290,000 after acquiring an additional 187,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,329,000 after acquiring an additional 591,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,684,000 after acquiring an additional 554,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 10,780 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $314,021.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $192,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,463.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,542. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.88 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

