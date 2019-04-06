Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 113.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,199 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $13,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of US Concrete by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 3,800 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $155,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Niel L. Poulsen sold 5,782 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $247,874.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,432 shares of company stock worth $641,166 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USCR. BidaskClub cut shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of US Concrete from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of US Concrete from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR opened at $43.63 on Friday. US Concrete Inc has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $717.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). US Concrete had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

