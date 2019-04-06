Middleby Corp (MIDD) Position Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Middleby were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Middleby by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total value of $37,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $633,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $96.65 and a fifty-two week high of $138.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Middleby had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $756.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, CL King raised shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

