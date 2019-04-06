Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, also known as MAA, have underperformed its industry over the past six months. In addition, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, elevated apartment supply in a number of its markets is likely to impact rent growth and occupancy. Additionally, high geographic concentration of assets makes it vulnerable to any unfavorable developments in these areas. Further, any hike in interest rate will impact the company’s ability to finance and refinance debt as well as increase interest expenses. Nonetheless, a well-balanced portfolio, favorable demographics and household formation, and an investment grade balance sheet support its long-term growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.35.

NYSE:MAA opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $87.47 and a one year high of $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $398.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

In related news, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $28,013.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $35,176.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,469.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,078 shares of company stock valued at $636,546. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

