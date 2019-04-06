Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $447,000 Holdings in US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 353.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,143,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,949,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,312,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,791,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,791,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,015,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,904,000 after buying an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,052,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.50. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.92 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. US Ecology’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECOL. BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Ecology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

