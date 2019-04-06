Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $445,000 Position in Universal Corp (UVV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 370.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Universal were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Universal during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal news, insider James A. Huffman sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $135,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Peebles sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $433,239.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.85. Universal Corp has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

