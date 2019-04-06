Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 5,996 Shares of Innospec Inc. (IOSP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 355.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Innospec were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Innospec by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Innospec by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Innospec by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOSP. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In related news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $35,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,714.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 5,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $407,300.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,180.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $84.55 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

