Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 141,284 Shares of Office Depot Inc (ODP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 356.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 141,284 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signition LP boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 27,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

ODP stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.71. Office Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-buys-141284-shares-of-office-depot-inc-odp.html.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.