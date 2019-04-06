MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,280 Shares of Novanta Inc (NOVT)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Peter L. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $405,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $87.76 on Friday. Novanta Inc has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Novanta from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

