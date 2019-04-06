MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,404,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,212,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 143,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other news, VP Raymond B. Ostroski sold 10,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $457,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $43.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.48. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

