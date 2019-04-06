Merus (MRUS) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Merus’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,330. Merus has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $308.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merus during the third quarter valued at $2,104,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merus by 74.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,886,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

