Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 924,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 202,833,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 924,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 184,252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,985,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,600,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963,892 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,984,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,928,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127,887 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,519,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032,634 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kenneth C. Frazier sold 92,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $7,435,827.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,812,585.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $759,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,094,632 shares of company stock worth $87,840,652. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $220.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $65.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

