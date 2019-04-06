MeiraGTx (MGTX) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ: MGTX) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MeiraGTx to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 4 0 3.00 MeiraGTx Competitors 824 2753 6025 258 2.58

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.30%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 29.86%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx N/A -147.34% -89.44% MeiraGTx Competitors -5,144.58% -73.24% -27.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeiraGTx and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx N/A -$82.87 million -4.18 MeiraGTx Competitors $897.63 million $190.91 million -1.28

MeiraGTx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MeiraGTx competitors beat MeiraGTx on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a research collaboration and evaluation agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. the company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.