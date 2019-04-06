Meet Group (MEET) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meet Group from $6.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $391.90 million, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. Meet Group has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.27.

In other Meet Group news, CEO Geoffrey Cook sold 87,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $468,432.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,043.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 183,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $927,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,728,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,974. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Meet Group by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

