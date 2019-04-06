McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $68.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.45%.

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $132,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $101,438.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,320 shares of company stock valued at $665,357. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $21,208,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

