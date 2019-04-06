MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) Major Shareholder Alan D. Wilson Sells 94,400 Shares of Stock

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,286,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:MKC opened at $151.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.26. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,727,000 after purchasing an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,056.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 74.7% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

