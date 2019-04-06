MCCORMICK & CO /SH (MKC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $169.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “McCormick’s shares have increased in the past three months. This is largely driven by the company’s robust-savings initiatives, which fueled its adjusted operating income during first-quarter fiscal 2019. Further, earnings during the quarter improved year on year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, the company’s top line continued to remain sturdy, gaining from a strong base business as well as new product developments. New launches under the Frank's and French's banners have been yielding results. Notably, the company is on track with new product developments across different categories for fiscal 2019. Also, it is progressing well with augmenting digital marketing efforts. On the flip side, we note that adverse currency fluctuations were a drag on the top and the bottom line during the first quarter. Management expects such headwinds to persist in fiscal 2019. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.57.

NYSE MKC opened at $151.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 94,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $14,298,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,553 shares in the company, valued at $31,286,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $12,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38,047.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,051,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

