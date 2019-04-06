Materialise NV (MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce sales of $53.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.77 million. Materialise reported sales of $54.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year sales of $226.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $253.80 million, with estimates ranging from $252.22 million to $255.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Materialise had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.41 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTLS shares. BidaskClub raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KBC Securities lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.07 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Materialise by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Materialise by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.13. 97,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,969. Materialise has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $810.76 million, a PE ratio of 244.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

