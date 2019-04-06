Match Group (MTCH) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Match Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Match Group to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Aegis increased their target price on Match Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Match Group to $64.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.37.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.92. 1,018,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Match Group has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Match Group had a return on equity of 83.21% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jared F. Sine sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $795,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 121,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $7,030,004.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,185.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,705 shares of company stock worth $19,966,091 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 863.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Match Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

