Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 540 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Nike were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nike to $87.06 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Pivotal Research raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

NKE stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $64.99 and a 1 year high of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 576,500 shares of company stock valued at $46,807,665. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv-acquires-540-shares-of-nike-inc-nke.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.