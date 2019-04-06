Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MMLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.
Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,403. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
