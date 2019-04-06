Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MMLP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,403. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 63,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

