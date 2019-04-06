Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $194.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $205.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.23.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM opened at $205.82 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $232.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,400.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,124.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.