9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening marginally higher on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 to expand its winning streak into a day.

Facebook and Boeing were among the winners on Wall Street Thursday. Facebook climbed 1.9% and Boeing added 2.1 percent.

9% dropped after the vehicle maker said just 63,000 vehicles were delivered by it down 31 percent in the prior quarter. Its production figures were far below the pace needed to meet its goal of earning.

The S&P 500 climbed 8 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,875.

The Nasdaq rose 37 points, or 0.5%, to 7,887.

Bond prices fell. The return on the standard 10-year Treasury climbed to 2.52%.