Mark Cairns Acquires 35,000 Shares of Meridian Energy Ltd (MEZ) Stock

Meridian Energy Ltd (ASX:MEZ) insider Mark Cairns bought 35,000 shares of Meridian Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.17 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of A$146,090.00 ($103,609.93).

MEZ opened at A$3.75 ($2.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Meridian Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of A$2.63 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of A$4.11 ($2.91).

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Meridian Energy’s payout ratio is 277.78%.

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity. It generates electricity through seven hydro power stations and five wind farms in New Zealand; three hydro power stations and two wind farms in Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. The company sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brand names.

