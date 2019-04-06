Manx Financial Group (MFX) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Manx Financial Group PLC (LON:MFX) were down 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 108,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 16,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The firm has a market cap of $10.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX)

Manx Financial Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides asset and personal finance, prepaid cards, and investment and wealth management services in the Isle of Man, the United Kingdom, and the Channel Island. The company provides various financial products and services, such as savings accounts, asset financing, personal loans, block discounting, and other specialist secured credit facilities to consumers and business sectors; and loans to small and medium sized entities, as well as foreign exchange advisory services and fiduciary deposits.

