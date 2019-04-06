Magnum (MGM) Market Capitalization Tops $1,143.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Magnum has a total market cap of $1,143.00 and $18,842.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00375590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01658209 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00258439 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00435831 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

