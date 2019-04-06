Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 382,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 30.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 493,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after buying an additional 144,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,383,000.

HPP stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $198.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.38 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.76%.

Several analysts have commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

