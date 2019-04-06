Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Stag Industrial worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 138.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 41.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 51.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 88,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter S. Fearey sold 6,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $161,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,801.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,803 shares of company stock worth $2,143,729. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.61 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1192 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

