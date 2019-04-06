Lyft is blowing a gasket in its 1st week as a public company

Shares in the company Lyft that is ride-haling, the newest public stock offering in years, are falling sharply for a second successive day.
The stock surged in its day of trading Friday, this past week but they’ve been hammered.
After falling 12 the first full day of trading in company shares before the opening bell shares are down another 5 percent. That dip put the stock.
The ride-hailing company has lost money, raising doubts about its general valuation. So, investors are wowed by the firm’s development in the previous two years and a few have bet large.