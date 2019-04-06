Lyft is blowing a gasket in its 1st week as a public company

Shares in the company Lyft that is ride-haling, the newest public stock offering in years, are falling sharply for a second successive day.

The stock surged in its day of trading Friday, this past week but they’ve been hammered.

Get alerts:

After falling 12 the first full day of trading in company shares before the opening bell shares are down another 5 percent. That dip put the stock.

Tuesday, shares dropped below $66 in trading.

The ride-hailing company has lost money, raising doubts about its general valuation. So, investors are wowed by the firm’s development in the previous two years and a few have bet large.