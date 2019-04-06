Lundin Mining Co. (LUNMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Sunday, January 20th.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

