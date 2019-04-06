Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.91.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,782.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $115,640,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,428,102 shares of company stock valued at $493,442,326. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,759. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $172.90.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

