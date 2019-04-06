LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 63,234 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 867.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHU. TheStreet raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. New Street Research cut China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Bank of America raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CHU stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.1995 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom Hong Kong Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

