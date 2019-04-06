LPL Financial LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (BKEP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blueknight Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.86. Blueknight Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. On average, analysts expect that Blueknight Energy Partners LP will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company's Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt terminalling services, including storage, blending, processing, and throughput services for asphalt product and residual fuel oil.

