LPL Financial LLC Has $170,000 Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 118,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 23.8% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.8% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 98,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $12.72 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

