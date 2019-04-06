LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 17,328 Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,567,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,944,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 49,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 290,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 155,167 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 493,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of KRO opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

