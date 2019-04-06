Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,503,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,941,544,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,893,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,183 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8,621.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,673,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470,536 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18,944.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 15,741,007 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,171,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,924,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

Shares of LOW opened at $114.98 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 80.91% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

