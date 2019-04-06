LONZA GRP AG/ADR (LZAGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of LONZA GRP AG/ADR stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. Its products and services cover bio research solutions, such as stem cells primary cells and media, cell culture, transfection, exosomes, and assay solutions; electrophoresis of nucleic acids and proteins; primary and stem cell protocols; Hepatocytes/ADMETox solutions for microsomes and primary cell culture applications; and CytoSMART system, a live cell imaging and monitoring system.

