LivaNova’s (LIVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.75.

LIVN stock traded down $26.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.69. 6,521,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,803. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.98 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, insider Alistair Simpson sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $40,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $472,350. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LivaNova by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,927,000 after acquiring an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $890,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $525,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

