Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) Receives $108.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 282,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $105.64.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 11.62%.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $127,413.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,849 shares in the company, valued at $945,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

