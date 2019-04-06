Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Homeserve (HSV)

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,120 ($14.63) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,002.50 ($13.10).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.31) on Thursday. Homeserve has a 12 month low of GBX 714.50 ($9.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,066 ($13.93). The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

