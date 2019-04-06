Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,040 Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.05 per share, with a total value of $1,008,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $104.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.39.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

