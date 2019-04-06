Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Stake Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/liberty-global-plc-lbtyk-stake-raised-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.