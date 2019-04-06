LEOcoin Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0835 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, TOPBTC, LEOxChange and Livecoin. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $1.33 million worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,080.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.46 or 0.03281606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.01831558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.06072984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.01347821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00118370 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.01397519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00372781 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00027542 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, LEOxChange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

