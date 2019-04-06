Legal immigrants in Marijuana Sector fret over citizenship bids

Officials are warning legal immigrants who operating in Colorado’s marijuana sector may jeopardize their legal status, following two individuals said they had been denied U.S. citizenship because of their jobs. Although allow its use and sale, federal law bans marijuana.

Lawyers representing both legal immigrants in Colorado along with Denver officials detained of quietly targeting immigrants seeking to work in the expanding area the Trump administration. Immigration advocates said they’ve seen other people refused citizenship based on past or continuing work in cannabis-related tasks, but it is not clear how many instances exist.

Oswaldo Barrientos, among those denied citizenship, said that he began working in the industry in 2014. He had been inspired after his mother has been diagnosed with skin cancer, by the study he’d done into products.

Barrientos, 30, said he had been brought to the U.S. out of El Salvador as a baby and was awarded a green card when he was 13.

He said he didn’t anticipate any problems. He said he has no criminal background and is fluent in English, pays taxes and graduated high school. But during an interview in November, the immigration officer focused on Barrientos’ job with a firm that develops marijuana, he said.

Sometime after, he obtained a letter from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denying him due to his occupation, his lawyers said.

“I was shocked, appalled, gloomy,” Barrientos said. “It was a combination of emotions. I’d no idea I was going to be in this circumstance.”

Barrientos’ lawyers Aaron Elinoff and Bryce Downerwho concentrate in immigration legislation in Colorado, said a woman whose citizenship application was refused because of a prior job in a marijuana dispensary is also represented by them. She asked not to be named because of a new job in the medical field, they stated.

“Frankly, all these are the folks we would like to be citizens,” Elinoff said. “And also the U.S. government is telling them . We don’t know how many people have been denied on precisely the same issue.”

Kathy Brady, a senior staff attorney with the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, said in which marijuana remains lawful, legal immigrants also have reported similar denials in Washington state and Colorado. Brady stated she does not know how many people have been denied citizenship for their job.

“Even in the event that you’ve had a green card for over 20 decades, you had better not operate in any aspect of this industry and you better not use marijuana,” Brady explained.

Deborah Cannon, a spokeswoman for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said the agency doesn’t comment on individual cases. She defended denials according to participation with marijuana, saying federal law that prevents sale or its use must be followed by the agency.

“When adjudicating applicants for citizenship, the agency must apply federal law.”

Sale and the use of marijuana to adults is permitted in 10 nations. Over 30 countries allow a variety of marijuana-based goods for medical purposes.

Advocates have cautioned immigrants of the peril that using state-permitted marijuana can do to their status for years and are expanding that message to include employment by bud businesses.

The Immigrant Legal Resource Center began working with California’s employment agency to answer workers’ questions this season. On Wednesday told employers to warn employees that their work could obstruct citizenship applications.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock fulfilled with Barrientos and the others this week before phoning U.S. Attorney General William Barr to issue formal advice on the issue.

“Denver knows the need for federal laws and regulations regarding law and citizenship, but we are seeing the dreadful consequences that those federal regulations and laws are having on our taxpayers,” Hancock composed to Barr.

Barrientos said he plans to appeal the refusal of his application. His attorneys are also currently considering his options from court.

He is following their advice to not leave the nation and risk. He plans to keep his job calls for the government’s denial of his program”downright wrong.”

“I’m trying to assist folks,” he explained. That is all I have ever needed.”

Kathleen Foody is currently a part of the marijuana overcome team of AP. Follow her in twitter.com/katiefoody. Find total AP bud coverage : apnews.com/tag/Marijuana.