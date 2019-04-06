Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.11 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,458 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of First Financial Bankshares worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 38.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.49 per share, with a total value of $302,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 389,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,586,623.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.11 Million Stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/legal-general-group-plc-has-9-11-million-stake-in-first-financial-bankshares-inc-ffin.html.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.