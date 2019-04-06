Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.13% of Westlake Chemical worth $10,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,269,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,970,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,269,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,970,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,081,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,977,000 after purchasing an additional 147,877 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 20.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,018,000 after buying an additional 308,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,597,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Cascend Securities started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.63.

In other news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $232,623.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

